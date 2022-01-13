

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market closed in the red again on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session after opening lower and remaining in negative territory throughout the way.



The market came under pressure following remarks yesterday from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who indicated that interest rates are likely to rise this year, but monetary policy will take a broad and forward-looking view.



In the last two days, the market has given up almost 90 points or 0.7 percent in that span.



On Thursday, the SMI lost 50.03 points or 0.39 percent to finish at 12,620.44 after trading between 12,589.46 and 12,662.45.



Among the actives, Geberit plummeted 4.05 percent, while Credit Suisse spiked 2.55 percent, Lonza Group tanked 1.94 percent, Julius Bar jumped 1.53 percent, Zurich Insurance collected 1.44 percent, Swiss Life climbed 1.13 percent, Roche Holding retreated 1.12 percent, ABB skidded 0.77 percent, Novartis gained 0.73 percent, Swisscom rose 0.55 percent, UBS Group improved 0.39 percent and Swatch Group was up 0.32 percent.



In corporate news, Swiss sanitary technology solutions provider Geberit Group (GBERF.PK) reported that its net sales for the fourth quarter were 773 million Swiss francs, an increase of 6.7% from the previous year. After currency adjustments, quarterly net sales were up 7.7%. Growth was positively affected by pull-forward effects due to announced price increases and the build-up of inventories at wholesalers.



The company reported that net sales rose by 15.9% to 3.46 billion francs in the 2021 business year. In local currencies, this resulted in an increase of 14.7%.



Also, Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (BSLN), a Swiss company focused on the patients with infectious diseases and cancer, said on Thursday that its license partner, Pfizer Inc. (PFE), has obtained approval in China for the oral formulation of its antifungal Cresemba for yet another indication.







