

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were down 0.2 percent on month in December, the Bank of Japan said on Friday.



That missed expectations for an increase of 0.3 percent and was down from the upwardly revised 0.7 percent in November (originally 0.6 percent).



On a yearly basis, producer prices climbed 8.5 percent - again missing forecasts for a gain of 8.8 percent and down from the upwardly revised 9.2 percent in the previous month (originally 9.0 percent).



Export prices were down 0.8 percent on month and up 13.5 percent on year last month, the bank said, while import prices fell 0.4 percent on month and skyrocketed 41.9 percent on year.







