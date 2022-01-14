

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine maker Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), said on Friday that it has inked a contract with Ignitis Group, a Lithuania's state-owned energy holding company, to supply 14 N117/3600 turbines for 50 MW 'Bakow I' wind farm in Poland.



Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.



In addition, the the deal includes a premium service contract of the turbines for a period of 20 years.



According to the terms of the contract signed in December 2021, Nordex will be installing the turbines on 134 meter tubular steel towers.



Delivery and installation works are scheduled to begin in summer 2023 with commissioning of the last turbine planned for the end of the same year.







