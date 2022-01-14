

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Information services company Experian plc (EXPN.L) reported Friday that its third-quarter performance was at the upper end of expectations. Total revenue in the quarter grew 14 percent on a reported basis and 15 percent at constant exchange rates. Organic revenue growth was 11 percent.



Looking ahead, Brian Cassin, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We now expect organic revenue growth for the full year to be in the range of 12-13 percent, with total revenue growth now expected in the range of 16-17 percent, at constant exchange rates. We continue to expect strong EBIT margin accretion, also at constant exchange rates.'



The company previously expected organic revenue growth in the range of 11-13 percent, and total revenue growth of 15-17 percent.



In its update on trading for the three months ended December 31, the company reported that North America, which generates 67 percent of Group revenue, delivered total revenue growth of 16 percent and organic revenue growth of 13 percent.



Latin American revenues grew 16 percent on a reported basis and 11 percent organically. In UK and Ireland, reported revenues were up 10 percent, and organic revenues were up 8 percent.



EMEA/Asia Pacific revenues were 4 percent higher on a reported basis, while organic revenue growth across EMEA/Asia Pacific was flat.



Experian plans to release fiscal 2022 results on May 18.







