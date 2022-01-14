

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British energy major BP plc (BP, BP.L) Friday said it has agreed with M&S Food, affiliated to retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc (MAKSY.PK, MAKSF.PK, MKS.L), to extend their convenience agreement in Great Britain until 2030.



The companies have been collaborating for the past 16 years. They first teamed up in 2005 to introduce M&S Food stores at bp retail sites in the country and offered a tailored curated range of fresh quality food for the customer on the move.



M&S Food is now available at almost 300 bp-operated sites across Great Britain. A wide range of curated M&S Food products are available, with some bp stores stocking up to 1,300 different M&S Food products.



bp noted that the convenience sector continues to grow, fuelled by changing consumer demands. During lockdown, customers were buying 20% more at bp forecourt stores and this trend continues as the forecourt becomes an integral part of the community.



The company said, 'Over the past 16 years, customers have bought 13 million bunches of flowers, 25 million bottles of wine and 14 million packets of Percy pigs. And just in the past three years, customers have bought 28 million bottles of milk and 22 million loaves of bread.'







