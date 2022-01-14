

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - German wind turbine maker Nordex SE (NRDXF.PK), said on Friday that it has received orders to supply and install 43 N163/5.X turbines for two separate wind farms in Brazil and Chile.



The financial terms of the two contracts were not disclosed.



The Norwegian hydropower company Statkraft has issued an order for the supply and installation of 14 N163/5.X turbines for the 80 MW Morro do Cruzeiro wind farm in Brazil.



The order also includes a three-year premium service contract with an extension option.



Morro do Cruzeiro is being built in the state of Bahia, a site is located in the municipality of Brotas de Macaúbas.



Installation of the turbines on 120 meter concrete towers is scheduled to begin in summer 2023, and the turbines will be delivered in an operating mode of 5.7 MW.



In addition, Nordex will manufacture the nacelles, hubs, rotor blades and the 120-metre-high concrete towers in the country.



An undisclosed wind farm developer has also issued an order for the supply of 29 N163/5.X turbines for an undisclosed 165 MW wind project in Chile.



The order includes a premium service contract for an initial period of two years, with various options to extend up to 15 years. Delivery and installation of the turbines is expected during autumn 2022.







