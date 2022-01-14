

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch exports and imports increased at faster rates in November, figures from the statistical office CBS showed on Friday.



Merchandise exports rose 8.7 percent year-on-year in November, after a 0.6 percent drop in October. In September, exports rose 4.9 percent.



The latest export growth was the highest since July.



In November, in particular, more chemical products, metal products and transport equipment were mainly exported, the agency said.



Imports grew 7.9 percent annually in November, following a 5.6 percent gain in the prior month. Imports rose for the tenth month in a row.







