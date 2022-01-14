

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Republic Bank (FRC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $368 million, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $279 million, or $1.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.93 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



First Republic Bank earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $368 Mln. vs. $279 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.02 vs. $1.60 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.93



