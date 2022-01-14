

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Sherwin-Williams Co. (SHW) announced Friday preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.



For the fourth quarter, the company said consolidated net sales increased approximately 6.1% compared to the prior year. Earnings are expected to be approximately $1.15 per share and adjusted earnings are expected to be approximately $1.35 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.69 per share on revenues of $4.77 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings to be approximately $6.96 per share and adjusted earnings to be approximately $8.15 per share, down from prior adjusted earnings guidance in the range of $8.35 to $8.55 per share.



The Street is looking for earnings of $8.48 per share on revenues of $19.95 billion for the year.







