

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $5.75 billion, or $1.38 per share. This compares with $3.09 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.8% to $20.86 billion from $18.49 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $5.75 Bln. vs. $3.09 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.38 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $20.86 Bln vs. $18.49 Bln last year.



