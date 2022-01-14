

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Strong GDP numbers for the quarter ended December and expectations that Bank of England would raise rates again in February influenced market sentiment on the last trading day of the week. The Fed's firm indication of a forceful inflation-combat also influenced trading at the premier bourse.



FTSE 100 oscillated within a tight range of 7529.16 and 7566.41, versus the previous close of 7563.85.



The benchmark index of the London Stock Exchange is currently trading at 7555.30, down 0.11 percent on an overnight basis.



In the 101-scrip index, 36 scrips have advanced over Thursday's levels.



Data release during the day indicated that the UK posted a trade surplus of GBP 0.63 billion, the largest since May. Exports surged 4.6 percent while imports rose at a softer 3.8 percent.



Also, the GDP grew by 0.9 percent in November 2021, versus 0.2 percent expansion in October. Markets were expecting a growth of 0.4 percent.



Standard Chartered tops the price charts with a 2.3 percent surge. Land Securities Group has gained 1.4 percent.



Royal Mail has decreased close to 5 percent. B&M European Value Retail has declined more than 4 percent.



Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, Ocado Group and Evraz have all dropped more than 3 percent.



Lloyds Banking group is the most active scrip with a turnover of 77 million. The scrip has gained 1.1 percent.



The GBPUSD pair increased by 0.08 percent to 1.3716, from 1.3705 at the close on Thursday amidst the Dollar Index firming up to 94.83 from 94.79.



Yields on U.K.'s ten-year bonds increased to 1.1345 percent from Thursday's close of 1.1060 percent in sync with the global surge in yields ahead of the interest rate hikes by the Fed.







