

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer prices logged a steady growth in November, as initially estimated, final data from the statistical office Insee showed on Friday.



The consumer price index rose 2.8 percent year-on-year, the same as in the previous month and in line with the flash estimate published on January 4.



Data showed that the prices of manufactured goods and food accelerated sharply by 1.2 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively. At the same time, the prices of tobacco remained stable.



Although there was a slowdown in energy price growth, the pace of increase was 18.5 percent. Services cost advanced 1.8 percent.



Core inflation improved to 2 percent in December from 1.7 percent in November. EU harmonized also remained unchanged 3.4 percent in November, as initially estimated.



Compared to the previous month, the CPI rose 0.2 percent in December after a 0.4 percent gain in November. The HICP also logged the same trend. Both CPI and HICP rates matched the preliminary estimate.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de