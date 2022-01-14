Lode-Star Mining Inc.: Lodestar Appoints Samuel Sternheim to the Board of Directors

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 14, 2022 / Lode-Star Mining Inc. ("Lode-Star", the "Company" or "We") (OTCQB:LSMG) is pleased to announce that in connection with the acquisition of Sapir Pharmaceuticals, Inc (announced December 30, 2021) it has appointed Mr. Samuel Sternheim as a member of the Board of Directors effective January 14, 2022. Mr. Sternheim will also be assuming the roles of Corporate Secretary, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

Mr. Sternheim started his career as a financial advisor working with high net worth individuals and advising on wealth management. He then actively managed multiple businesses while working for a family office in NY. He is a director of Sapir Pharmaceuticals, and has been CFO of Sapir since 2015, where he has overseen fundraising, numerous acquisitions and licensing ventures globally.

Mark Walmesley, President stated "We are excited to welcome Samuel to our board of directors. He brings years of leadership in key areas, such as, strategy implementation, and technology development, that are vital to our future operations. His counsel and expertise will bring energy to our board enhancing mission-critical solutions to better serve our shareholders."

About Lode-Star Mining Inc.

Lode-Star Mining Inc., traded on the OTC Markets' OTCQB marketplace under the symbol LSMG, is a U.S.-based junior-tier mining company focused on the exploration, development, and production of North American mineral assets.

LSMG is the operator of the Goldfield Bonanza property, acquired under an option for development on December 11, 2014 from Lode Star Gold, INC, a private Nevada corporation. Please visit LSMG's OTC Markets Overview page for more information.

The technical information disclosed within this document has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Temkin, COO/Chief Geologist, and a director of Lode-Star Mining, Inc. Mr. Temkin, CPG-11129, is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.

About Lode Star Gold, INC

Lode Star Gold, INC is a private, family run, S Corp and is the largest share holder of Lode-Star Mining, Inc. All claim ownership, funding and work performed on the Goldfield Bonanza property has been executed by Lode Star Gold, INC since 1999. Lode Star Gold, INC's President is Lonnie Humphries and Mark Walmesley is the company's CFO.

