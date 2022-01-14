

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic in the United States, the weekly average of Covid-positive cases has crossed the 8,00,000 mark.



An average of 803,736 people have been tested positive in the country, marking an increase of 133 percent in the past fortnight, according to data compiled by the New York Times.



With 784659 new cases reporting on Thursday, the national total number has increased to 64,083,262, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



1901 more people died of the killer virus the same day, taking the national total to 846,488.



California is the worst affected state, reporting 1,62000 cases, while Florida led in casualties, 262.



Hospitalizations increased by 79 percent in two weeks, to 148,782.



42,911,490 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far, according to Worldometer.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 208,564,894 people, or 62.8 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88 percent of people above 65.



247,987,225 people, or 74.7 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



Compared to regular shots, there is a faster movement in the rate of people's response to receiving booster doses.



More than 78 million people, or 37.5 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.



Meanwhile, speaking at a virtual meeting on military deployments supporting hospitals, President Joe Biden made a special appeal to social media companies and media outlets to deal with the misinformation and disinformation that's being circulated on their platforms. 'It has to stop,' he said.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de