

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 24.8 million passengers in 2021, a 32.2 percent increase from 2020. Compared with 2019 pre-crisis level, passenger volume for 2021 was down 64.8 percent.



Fraport AG's CEO, Stefan Schulte, said: 'Throughout 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic continued to have a massive impact on Frankfurt Airport. Passenger traffic recovered gradually in the course of the year - even rising threefold in the April-to-December 2021 period compared to 2020. But we are still far away from the pre-pandemic levels of 2019. Cargo traffic, in contrast, saw very positive growth in 2021.'



For the month of December, Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 2.7 million passengers, an increase of 204.6 percent year-on-year. Passenger numbers continued to rebound to more than half of the pre-crisis level in December 2019, and was down 44.2 percent.



The company anticipates air travel demand to rebound noticeably again in the spring.







