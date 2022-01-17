

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British Petroleum or BP (BP.L), said on Monday that it has signed two agreements with the Omani government to support the potential development of a multiple gigawatt, renewable energy, and green hydrogen development facility in Oman, by 2030.



Integrated project expected to include onshore wind, solar, and green hydrogen production targeting both domestic and global export markets, BP said in a statement.



The two deals including, a strategic framework agreement (SFA) and a renewables data collection agreement signed by the petroleum company and the country's Ministry of Energy and Minerals, allows BP to capture and evaluate solar and wind data from 8,000 kilometer of land.







