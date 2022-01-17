

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oxford Biomedica Plc (OXB) a British gene and cell therapy company, said on Monday that after over 13 years of service, its Chief Executive Officer or CEO John Dawson, has expressed his intention to retire from the company.



Accordingly, the Oxford-headquartered firm has initiated a formal search for a suitable candidate to succeed John Dawson as CEO.



Roch Doliveux, Chairman of Oxford Biomedica, commented: 'Under his leadership, together with the strong senior executive team, Oxford Biomedica has grown into an industry leader in lentiviral vectors, delivered multiple partnerships and successfully manufactured life-saving Covid-19 vaccine, all due to the expertise and robustness of the company's management team.'







