

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ashmore Group plc (ASHM.L) reported total estimated assets under management of $87.3 billion as of 31 December 2021. Assets under management declined by $4.0 billion over the quarter ended 31 December 2021, comprising net outflows of $2.2 billion and negative investment performance of $1.8 billion.



Mark Coombs, CEO, Ashmore Group plc, said: 'Persistent global inflation expectations, new COVID-19 variants and weaker growth in China meant challenging market conditions for Emerging Markets continued through the final months of 2021. However, the global macro economic environment is expected to be more supportive for Emerging Markets in 2022.'







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ASHMORE GROUP-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de