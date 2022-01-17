

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks advanced on Monday despite lingering Covid-19 worries and concerns that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in the near future to tackle inflation.



Underlying sentiment was supported somewhat after the People's Bank of China cut its one-year rate for the first time in nearly two years to support slowing growth in the world's second-largest economy.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 32 points, or half a percent, to 7,175 after losing 0.8 percent on Friday.



Renault climbed 2.1 percent. The Group reported 2021 worldwide sales of 2,696,401 vehicles, down 4.5 percent from previous year.



Accor rose about half a percent. The hospitality company said it plans to open more than 300 new hotels and resorts in 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de