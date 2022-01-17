

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's trade surplus decreased in November, figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Monday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 5.458 billion in November from EUR 6.307 billion in October. In the same month last year, the trade surplus was EUR 5.576 billion.



Exports fell by a seasonally adjusted 3.0 percent monthly in November, while imports increased 4.0 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, exports grew 2.0 percent annually in November and imports gained 6.0 percent.



Data showed that exports to Britain increased 16.0 percent yearly in November, while imports from the country declined 18.0 percent.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de