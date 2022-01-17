

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio on Friday.



The meeting is intended to further deepen ties between the two governments, economies, and the people, the White House said.



The meeting will highlight the strength of the U.S.-Japan Alliance, which is the cornerstone of peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific and around the world, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Sunday.



'President Biden looks forward to working with Prime Minister Kishida to advance our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific, and to expand our close cooperation on critical issues like combatting COVID-19, addressing the climate crisis, and partnering on new and emerging technologies, including through the Quad,' she added.







