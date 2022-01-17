

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - As part of Crown Estate Scotland's ScotWind leasing, Shell and ScottishPower have secured joint offers for seabed rights to develop two floating wind farms in the UK. The wind farms will be delivered through two joint ventures called MarramWind and CampionWind.



The companies noted that, once built, MarramWind's and CampionWind's floating wind projects could accommodate a total generation capacity of around 3 GW and 2 GW, respectively, bringing clean energy to power the equivalent of 6 million homes in Scotland.







