

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell China has published a scenario Sketch which sets out a potential pathway for China to achieve net-zero CO? emission from the production and use of energy by 2060. The scenario Sketch sets out a deep and rapid decarbonisation pathway which relies on electrifying as much of the economy as possible with low-carbon and no-carbon sources of power generation. As per the scenario Sketch, China needs to: accelerate clean technologies; support energy-efficient and low-carbon choices; and remove carbon emissions.



Jason Wong, Executive Chairman of Shell Companies in China said: 'Shell's Powering Progress strategy - to be a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society - positions us well to provide the clean, sustainable energy solutions that China needs to fulfil its net-zero emissions pledge and vision of an ecological civilization.'







