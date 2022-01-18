

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - Samsung said that it has begun mass production of its first mobile processor with AMD RDNA 2 Xclipse graphics architecture. The mobile processor 'Exynos 2200' has been redesigned to support the latest image sensors for ultra-high resolution of up to 200 megapixel or MP.



The mobile processor is built on the most advanced 4-nanometer (nm) extreme ultraviolet lithography process, and combined with cutting-edge mobile, graphics processing unit and neural processing unit technology.



The new mobile processor comes with hardware-accelerated ray tracing and state of the art Arm-based processing technology, Samsung said in a statement.







