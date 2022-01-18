

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Vivendi (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) said that it has decided to invest in digital communication group Progressif Media.



Vivendi becomes an 8.5% shareholder in Progressif Media along with ZeWatchers, which will own 30%, and the three founders, Emile Duport, David Bonhomme and Thomas Ghys, who retain 60% of the company.



Vivendi will acquire the stake from ZeWatchers which is owned and managed by Chantal Barry and Luc Geoffroy, who were already the group's partners in SFP/Euromedia.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

VIVENDI-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de