

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German commercial vehicles major Daimler AG (DDAIF.PK), said in an update on Tuesday that it recorded a rise in worldwide group sales for the fiscal 2021, following a recovery in its most important markets, especially in the first half of 2021.



In addition, the company said tight supply situation for semiconductors has slowed further sales growth in the last fiscal.



For the fiscal 2021, the auto maker sold 455,000 units of trucks and buses worldwide, a rise of 20 percent from last year.



On segmental basis, the German firm sold 118,000 units of Mercedes-Benz for the last fiscal, compared with 141,000 units sold for 2020.







