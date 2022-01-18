

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's trade surplus fell in November from the same month last year, data published by the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.



The trade surplus declined to EUR 4.163 billion in November from EUR 6.864 billion in the same month last year. In October, the trade surplus was EUR 3.891 billion.



Exports rose 16.8 percent yearly in November, following a 7.4 percent increase in October.



Imports increased 27.9 percent in November, following a 19.4 percent rise in the previous month.



Data showed that, on a seasonally adjusted basis, exports rose 2.7 percent monthly and imports declined 1.7 percent. The trade surplus was EUR 3.544 billion.



Exports to non-EU countries increased 2.9 percent and gained 2.4 percent for EU countries.



Imports from EU countries rose 2.6 percent and that from non-EU countries grew 0.7 percent.







