

KENILWORTH (NJ) (dpa-AFX) - Merck & Co Inc. (MRK) and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics on Tuesday announced supply agreement with the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) for their investigational antiviral treatment for Covid-19, molnupiravir.



As per the agreement, the companies are to provide up to 3 million courses of molnupiravir to UNICEF in the first half of 2022, to be distributed in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries.



Molnupiravir, which has been authorized for use in more than 10 countries, including in the U.S., UK, and Japan, is being developed by Merck in partnership with Ridgeback.



'Merck is delivering on our commitment to make molnupiravir available - widely, quickly and equitably. Through this groundbreaking agreement with UNICEF, millions of patients in more than 100 low- and middle-income countries will gain access to molnupiravir through UNICEF and the ACT Accelerator Therapeutics Partnership in the first half of 2022,' said Robert M. Davis, chief executive officer and president, Merck.







