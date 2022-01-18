

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Quest Diagnostics (DGX) has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Pack Health in an all-cash equity deal. Pack Health is a patient-engagement company that helps individuals adopt healthier behaviors to improve outcomes. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Pack Health specializes in addressing chronic conditions and comorbidities that are influenced by mental health, lifestyle behaviors, access to care and social determinants of health.



'By adding the Pack Health platform to our Extended Care services, Quest will strengthen our ability to connect diagnostic insights to actions that generate greater value, outcomes and quality, empowering affordable care,' said Steve Rusckowski, CEO, Quest Diagnostics.







