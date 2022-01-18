New Composable Banking Services accelerate product time-to-market for banks and non-banks by easily combining Temenos Banking Capabilities and third-party solutions from the Temenos Exchange.Geneva - Temenos (SIX: TEMN), the banking software company, today announced Composable Banking Services and Capabilities aligned to the BIAN (Banking Industry Architecture Network) service landscape on the Temenos Banking Cloud. In addition, Temenos delivers new banking services and technology advancements that create the market's most comprehensive, cloud-native platform for composable banking.

