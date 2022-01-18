

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Covid-19 positive case rate in California, the worst-affected state in the United States, has jumped to its highest level yet.



The Omicron variant-driven surge in numbers is evident from the fact that daily case toll multiplied by more than 300 percent in the state within a month.



From a stage of 8729 new cases reporting on December 17, 221235 new cases were reported on Monday. It is more than six times the peak of the delta variant wave.



However, as a matter of relief, only a very low percent of the infections are turning into deaths.



California reported 125 deaths on Monday, taking the state's total Covid casualties to 78,142, as per latest data compiled by the New York Times. The state's test positivity rate is 21.5 percent, one of the highest in the country.



Nationally, there is no sign of any ease in the pandemic.



With 717874 new cases reporting on Monday, the total number of coronavirus infections in the United States has increased to 66,421,749, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.



1125 more people died of the killer virus the same day, taking the national total to 851,730.



Hospitalizations increased by 54 percent in two weeks, to 157,045, the New York Times reported.



43,165,667 people in the country have recovered from the disease so far, according to Worldometer.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 208,995,438 people, or 62.9 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 88 percent of people above 65.



248,707,432 people, or 74.9 percent of the eligible population, have received the first dose.



When compared to regular shots, there is a faster movement in the rate of people's response to receiving booster doses. More than 79 million people, or 38.1 percent of the eligible population, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection.







