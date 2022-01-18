

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progress Software Corp (PRGS) reported a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $14.93 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $17.66 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Progress Software Corp reported adjusted earnings of $41.29 million or $0.92 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.4% to $143.73 million from $129.06 million last year.



Progress Software Corp earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $14.93 Mln. vs. $17.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.33 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q4): $143.73 Mln vs. $129.06 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $139 - $142



