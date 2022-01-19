Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Wissenschaftliche Publikation unterstreicht die Wichtigkeit der letzten Studienergebnisse!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 540888 ISIN: DE0005408884 Ticker-Symbol: LEO 
Xetra
18.01.22
16:57 Uhr
10,270 Euro
-0,570
-5,26 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LEONI AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,93010,03018.01.
9,97010,00018.01.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LEONI
LEONI AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LEONI AG10,270-5,26 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.