BrainChip Holdings Ltd.: BrainChip Granted New US Patent for Event-Based Classification

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world's first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that the US Patents and Trademarks Office has issued BrainChip US Patent 11,227,210 "Event-based Classification of Features in a Reconfigurable and Temporally Coded Convolutional Spiking Neural Network."

BrainChip CTO and founder Peter van der Made said, "This latest patent is one of 8 patents we've secured since 2008 to protect our intellectual property rights to ensure we maintain our global competitive advantage in the field of neuromorphic artificial intelligence. As the world's first and only commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips (Akida1000), we must maintain our lead over our competitors by ensuring our unique and revolutionary technology is protected and secure."

Key features of Patent US 11,227,210

The patent protects BrainChip's neuromorphic processor configured to perform convolutions on digital input data that has been converted into spikes.

Further, protection extends to BrainChip's learning function, implemented at the individual neuron (hardware) level.

Convolutional Neural Networks (CNN) are the dominant AI method used to process images. CNN's consisting of several layers are typically followed by a final classification layer. BrainChip Akida neural processors are configurable as both CNN and fully connected (classification) neurons, thus enabling a wide range of existing AI applications used in industry to be ported to Akida.

BrainChip brings AI to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The Akida processor is ultra-low power with high performance, supporting the growth of edge AI technology by using a neuromorphic architecture, a type of artificial intelligence that is inspired by the biology of the human brain. Devices currently available to BrainChip's customers provide partners with capabilities to realize significant gains in power consumption, design flexibility and true learning at the Edge.

Akida is currently available now to be licensed as IP, as well as available for orders for production release in silicon. Its focus is on low power and high-performance, enabling sensory processing, for applications in Beneficial AI, as well as applications including Smart Healthcare, Smart Cities, Smart Transportation and Smart Home. Those interested in learning how BrainChip has solved the problems inherent in moving AI out of the data center to the Edge where data is created, can visit https://brainchipinc.com/technology/ for more information.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN)(OTCQX:BRCHF)(ADR:BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a ground-breaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Media Contact

Mark Smith

JPR Communications

818-398-1424

marks@jprcom.com

Investor Contact

Mark Komonoski

Integrous Communications

Direct: 877-255-8483

Mobile: 403-470-8384

mkomonoski@integcom.us

SOURCE: BrainChip Holdings Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/684530/BrainChip-Granted-New-US-Patent-for-Event-Based-Classification