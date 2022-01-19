

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - Dutch chip maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Intel Corporation (INTC), on Wednesday announced that Intel has issued its first purchase order to ASML for the delivery of the TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system.



The financial terms of the purchase order, which serves as part of the two parties' long-term High-NA collaboration framework, were not disclosed.



Ann Kelleher, General Manager of Technology Development at Intel, commented: '.Working closely with ASML, we will harness High-NA EUV's high-resolution patterning as one of the ways we continue Moore's Law and maintain our strong history of progression down to the smallest of geometries.'



TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system is an extreme ultraviolet (EUV) high-volume production system with a high numerical aperture and over 200 wafers per hour productivity.



Intel was the first to purchase the earlier TWINSCAN EXE:5000 system in 2018, and with this new purchase announced, the collaboration continues the path for Intel's production manufacturing with High-NA EUV beginning in 2025.



The EXE platform is an evolutionary step in EUV technology and includes a novel optics design and significantly faster reticle and wafer stages.







