

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Wednesday reported that its net income for the fourth quarter rose to 1.77 billion euros from last year's 1.35 billion euros, and earnings per share grew to 4.38 euros from 3.23 euros.



The group's gross profit came in at 2.70 billion euros, compared to 2.21 billion euros last year, and gross margin for period was at 54.2 percent.



ASML said its total net sales for the fourth quarter rose to 4.98 billion euros from 4.25 billion euros. This comprises of 3.46 billion euros from net system sales and 1.52 billion euros from net service and field option sales.



Looking ahead to the first quarter, ASML expects net sales between 3.3 billion and 3.5 billion euros, with gross margin of around 49 percent. In addition, the group said it intends to declare a total dividend over 2021 of €5.50 per ordinary share.







