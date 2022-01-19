

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Devro plc (DVO.L) said its revenue growth for the full year was encouraging with positive developments in volume, price and mix resulting in strong performances in both mature and emerging markets. 2021 constant currency revenue growth was approximately 5%.



Devro plc projects 2021 operating profit performance to be in line with expectations, representing in excess of 10% constant currency growth, with earnings per share modestly ahead of current analyst expectations due to a one-off tax benefit arising from the change in the UK corporate tax rate.







