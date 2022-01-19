Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.1.2022: Nur heute!? TEMPORÄR ganz große Kurschance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858266 ISIN: GB0006776081 Ticker-Symbol: PES 
Tradegate
19.01.22
09:05 Uhr
7,900 Euro
+0,250
+3,27 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
PEARSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PEARSON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,1008,15010:28
8,1008,15010:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PEARSON
PEARSON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PEARSON PLC7,900+3,27 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.