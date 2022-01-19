

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith+Nephew (SN, SNN), a U.K.-based medical technology business, on Wednesday announced the acquisition of Florida-based Engage Surgical, owner of the only cementless unicompartmental (partial) knee system commercially available in the US.



The cost of the acquisition is up to $135 million contingent on sales performance. The acquisition was financed from existing cash and debt facilities.



The Engage Surgical Partial Knee System is a novel, modern cementless knee implant to serve a resurgent segment driven by the potential for better long-term fixation through biologic integration, shorter operating times, and the shift to Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs).



The partial knee market, currently worth approximately $300 million in the US is expected to grow faster than the total knee market and by around 4% per annum through 2029 (Millennium Research Group, Inc). Smith+Nephew expects cementless partial knees will grow ahead of overall partial knees, in line with recent patterns seen in the cementless segment.



Shares of Smith & Nephew plc closed Tuesday's trading at $33.76, down $1.11 or 3.18 percent from previous close.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SMITH & NEPHEW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de