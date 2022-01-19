

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight PLC (DIA.L) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Clive Jennings, the company's interim CFO since 4 May 2021, as Chief Financial Officer and executive director with effect from 18 January 2022.



Jennings, who has more than 25 years of finance experience, was the CFO of The Rank Group PLC recently.



'We are delighted to announce Clive's appointment as our Group CFO. His extensive experience across several senior financial and operational roles has already brought significant benefit to the business and we look forward to his drive and contribution going forwards,' commented Fariyal Khanbabi, CEO.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DIALIGHT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de