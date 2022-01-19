Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 19.01.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 667 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung 19.1.2022: Nur heute!? TEMPORÄR ganz große Kurschance?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J4U4 ISIN: NL0010273215 Ticker-Symbol: ASME 
Tradegate
19.01.22
13:41 Uhr
645,10 Euro
+12,30
+1,94 %
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
ASML HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASML HOLDING NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
644,80645,0013:43
644,70645,0013:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ASML
ASML HOLDING NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASML HOLDING NV645,10+1,94 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.