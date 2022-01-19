

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer price inflation rose to the highest since April 2001, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.



The consumer price index increased 5.5 percent year-on-year in December, after a 5.3 percent rise in November. This was the highest since April 2001.



Prices for transport grew 18.0 percent yearly in December and those of housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels increased 11.8 percent.



Prices for furnishings, household equipment and routine households maintenance, and communication gained by 2.8 percent and 2.7 percent, respectively.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in December, after a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 5.7 percent annually in December, following a 5.4 percent increase in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, the HICP increased 0.5 percent in December, after a 0.6 percent rise in the previous month







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de