

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI), a semiconductor company, said on Wednesday that its Chair of the Board Ray Stata is leaving the company with effect from the date of the company's 2022 annual meeting shareholders.



Vincent Roche, current Chief Executive Officer or CEO of Analog Devices will succeed Stata, with effect from this year's annual meeting of shareholders. .



Outgoing Chair Stata commented: 'Vince has shown remarkable leadership of ADI as our President and CEO. We are certain that this appointment strengthens his ability to continue his leadership of ADI, as the Company continues to develop even more complete, high-performance solutions for our customers.'



In 1965, Stata co-founded ADI with his Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) fellow graduate, Matthew Lorber. Stata served as President of ADI from 1971 to 1991 and as CEO of the company from 1973 to 1996.







