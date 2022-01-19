

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Chase, and Instacart, online grocery platform in North America, said that they have expanded their existing partnership to make Chase the exclusive issuer of Instacart's first credit card.



As a part of the partnership, Mastercard will become the exclusive payments network for the new offering.



Chase noted that the new Instacart Mastercard credit card will be the first Chase co-branded card offering in the on-demand grocery delivery space. The card will allow consumers to earn accelerated points on purchases across the Instacart marketplace, which today includes more than 700 beloved national, regional and local grocers and retailers. The card is expected to launch in 2022 and will also offer a number of other benefits, perks and savings.



Chase and Instacart are currently offering eligible Chase cardmembers a free Instacart Express membership and $10 off their next order of $35 or more, through April 30, 2022.



Instacart Express membership provides unlimited free deliveries and reduced service fees on all orders $35 or more. Eligible cardmembers can sign up through January 31, 2022.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MASTERCARD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de