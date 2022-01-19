

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) is recalling nearly 200,000 cars in the U.S. to fix brake light malfunction issue.



Ford is recalling certain 2014-2015 Fusion, Lincoln MKZ, and 2015 Mustang vehicles. All the vehicles were sold or registered in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia and Hawaii.



According to the statement on NHTSA website, high temperatures and humidity can cause a rubber brake pedal part to disintegrate, keeping the lights on, confusing other drivers and increasing the risk of a crash. Drivers with automatic transmissions also can shift out of 'park' gear without having their foot on the brake.



Dealers will replace brake and clutch pedal bumpers, free of charge. Owners will be notified by mail starting March 3.



The previous day, Ford announced in a statement that it has recorded a gain of $8.2 billion in the fourth quarter related to its equity investment in Rivian, following the electric vehicle maker's November IPO.



Additionally, Ford will reclassify its about $900 million first-quarter 2021 non-cash gain on the Rivian investment as a special item, a step Ford said in October it would take after Rivian's IPO.



Ford plans to release its fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 earnings report on Thursday, February 3.







