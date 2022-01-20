

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade deficit of 582.2 billion yen in December, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.



That beat forecasts for a shortfall of 784.1 billion yen following the downwardly revised deficit of 955.6 billion yen in November (originally -954.8 billion yen).



Exports climbed 17.5 percent on year, exceeding expectations for a gain of 16.0 percent following the 20.5 percent increase in the previous month.



Imports were up 41.1 percent on year versus expectations for 42.8 percent and down from 43.8 percent a month earlier.



For all of 2021, imports rose 24.3 percent and exports gained 21.5 percent for a trade deficit of 1.472 trillion yen.







