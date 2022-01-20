

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Mushie & Co, LLC is recalling FRIGG Silicone Pacifiers citing choking risk, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said.



The recall involves about 333,725 units of FRIGG silicone pacifiers that comes in two designs: Classic and Daisy.



The Classic design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round plastic shield. The Daisy design consists of a silicone nipple attached to a round scalloped plastic shield. Each design came in two sizes: 0-6 months and 6-18 months. The FRIGG silicone pacifiers were sold in over 40 colors.



The products were manufactured in Denmark by FRIGG Production ApS / FB Trading ApS. They were sold at SpearmintLOVE, TJ Maxx, Lil' Tulips, Olivia & Jade Company stores nationwide and online at www.mushie.com and www.amazon.com from April 2021 through December 2021. The products were priced at about $8 for a single pacifier and about $15 for a pack of two pacifiers.



According to the agency, the base of the silicone nipple has a fine slit that can cause the nipple to detach from the plastic shield, posing a choking hazard.



The Houston, Texas-based company initiated the recall after receiving eight reports of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier. In addition, the manufacturer has received about 200 reports from outside the U.S. of the silicone nipple detaching from the plastic shield of the pacifier.



However, no injuries have been reported to date related to the recalled products.



Consumers are urged to stop using the recalled pacifiers and contact the firm for a full refund or credit.



In similar recalls citing choking risks, Hanna Andersson LLC in early November called back about 3,200 units of baby ruffle rompers citing that the snaps on the romper could detach.







