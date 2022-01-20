

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Brown (N.) Group PLC (BWNG.L) reported third quarter Group revenue of 267.6 million pounds, down 3.3% from a year ago. Product revenue was 181.2 million pounds, a decline of 3.5%. The Group noted that it recorded a 5.5% growth in product revenue from strategic brands.



Year-to-date group revenue was down 1.7%, slightly behind the Group's previous expectations for the full year of broadly flat.



For fiscal 2022, the Group expects adjusted EBITDA between 93 million pounds and 96 million pounds, which is at the lower end of previously guided range.



The Board remains confident in achieving the Group's medium-term objective of delivering sustainable profitable growth.



At 1 January 2022 the Group had unsecured net cash of 33.5 million pounds.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

N BROWN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de