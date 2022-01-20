

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' fixed asset investments grew in November after falling in the previous month, preliminary data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



The volume of investments in tangible fixed assets grew 1.9 percent year-on-year following a 2.2 percent fall in the previous month.



The pace of growth was the strongest since July.



Investments in homes and buildings in particular were higher than one year previously while the outlay for passenger cars and infrastructure decreased.



Compared to November 2019, investments lower by more than 1 percent.



The conditions for investments are less favorable in January than in November, mainly because consumer confidence fell and the year-on-year rise in the stock market value was smaller, the CBS said. Meanwhile, exports grew faster.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de