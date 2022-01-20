

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK), on a preliminary basis, reported fourth quarter operating result of 65 million euros compared to 63 million euros, prior year. The company recorded a currency-adjusted sales growth of approx. 14% to 1.77 billion euros.



On a preliminary basis, fiscal 2021 operating result (EBIT) increased to 557 million euros from 209 million euros, last year. Currency-adjusted sales increased approximately 32% to 6.80 billion euros. The company noted that both, sales and operating result, are the highest it has ever achieved in history.







